© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, March 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT

The cast and crew of the Cheyenne Little Theater Players’ production “The Outgoing Tide” will represent the Rocky Mountain region in the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the team will travel to Louisville in early June to compete against 10 other productions.

Speaking of national competition, two Wyoming kids will head to Chicago at the end of April for the national Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot tournament. The Gillette News Record reports 11-year-old Jarek Fiedor from Gillette shot 23 out of 25 free throws to win the regional tournament in his age group. Maggie Brogdon from Big Horn won her regional 12-13-year-old age group competition with 21 out of 25 baskets.

Two other Wyomingites have received recognition as well. The Cody Enterprise reports Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan and Jackson’s St. John’s Health CEO David Robertson were named on Becker’s Hospital Review’s “80 Rural Hospital Leaders to Know in 2023.” The annual list celebrates executives who “have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible.”

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel