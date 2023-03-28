Tuesday, March 28

The cast and crew of the Cheyenne Little Theater Players’ production “The Outgoing Tide” will represent the Rocky Mountain region in the American Association of Community Theatre’s national competition. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the team will travel to Louisville in early June to compete against 10 other productions.

Speaking of national competition, two Wyoming kids will head to Chicago at the end of April for the national Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot tournament. The Gillette News Record reports 11-year-old Jarek Fiedor from Gillette shot 23 out of 25 free throws to win the regional tournament in his age group. Maggie Brogdon from Big Horn won her regional 12-13-year-old age group competition with 21 out of 25 baskets.

Two other Wyomingites have received recognition as well. The Cody Enterprise reports Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan and Jackson’s St. John’s Health CEO David Robertson were named on Becker’s Hospital Review’s “80 Rural Hospital Leaders to Know in 2023.” The annual list celebrates executives who “have put their heart and soul into ensuring their communities have access to the best healthcare services possible.”