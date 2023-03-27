© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, March 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on March 26, 1926, the Game and Fish Department released 27 pairs of Hungarian partridges as they tried to establish new game birds for hunting. On March 27, 1948, the local Kiwanis club sponsored a marble tournament for Cheyenne students. On March 28, 1908, miners in Hanna were trapped by a coal mine explosion and rescuers who entered the mine shortly afterward were killed in a second blast. The death toll was 59 and many of the bodies remained underground. On March 30, 1891, President Benjamin Harrison established the Yellowstone Timber Land Reserve east and south of Yellowstone National Park. Also on March 30, but in 1943, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, led by jump-shot hero Kenny Sailors, defeated Georgetown 46-34 at Madison Square Garden for the NCAA championship. Sailors was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
