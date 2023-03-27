Monday, March 27

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on March 26, 1926, the Game and Fish Department released 27 pairs of Hungarian partridges as they tried to establish new game birds for hunting. On March 27, 1948, the local Kiwanis club sponsored a marble tournament for Cheyenne students. On March 28, 1908, miners in Hanna were trapped by a coal mine explosion and rescuers who entered the mine shortly afterward were killed in a second blast. The death toll was 59 and many of the bodies remained underground. On March 30, 1891, President Benjamin Harrison established the Yellowstone Timber Land Reserve east and south of Yellowstone National Park. Also on March 30, but in 1943, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team, led by jump-shot hero Kenny Sailors, defeated Georgetown 46-34 at Madison Square Garden for the NCAA championship. Sailors was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.