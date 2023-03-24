© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, March 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 24, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT

Jackson Hole has a new local wine label to try. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 7 Stories Wine’s varieties are named for a feeling, have a story to match it, and a charity where a portion of the profits are donated.

Speaking of stories, a Big Horn area photographer’s story is being told by her granddaughter through a book. Sheridan Media reports “Bighorn Visions: The Photography of Jessamine Spear Johnson” covers the changes happening in the area, especially from the 1910s - 1940s. It contains several photos of early day cattle, sheep, and dude ranching.

About 11,850 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper lost power early Monday morning… because of a raccoon. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the outage lasted a few hours. This isn’t the first time raccoons have caused outages in Wyoming - Cody has experienced several recently as well.

And the city of Gillette’s garbage truck drivers got a little jealous of the city’s snow plow’s new names. So, the Gillette News Record reports the solid waste department is collecting nominations from elementary schoolers for names for nine garbage trucks. The trucks will get stickers with their names on them by the beginning of May.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
