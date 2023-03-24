Friday, March 24

Jackson Hole has a new local wine label to try. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 7 Stories Wine’s varieties are named for a feeling, have a story to match it, and a charity where a portion of the profits are donated.

Speaking of stories, a Big Horn area photographer’s story is being told by her granddaughter through a book. Sheridan Media reports “Bighorn Visions: The Photography of Jessamine Spear Johnson” covers the changes happening in the area, especially from the 1910s - 1940s. It contains several photos of early day cattle, sheep, and dude ranching.

About 11,850 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Casper lost power early Monday morning… because of a raccoon. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the outage lasted a few hours. This isn’t the first time raccoons have caused outages in Wyoming - Cody has experienced several recently as well.

And the city of Gillette’s garbage truck drivers got a little jealous of the city’s snow plow’s new names. So, the Gillette News Record reports the solid waste department is collecting nominations from elementary schoolers for names for nine garbage trucks. The trucks will get stickers with their names on them by the beginning of May.