TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress

Nearly half of all Americans are on TikTok, but U.S. officials are concerned about Chinese access to user data and want to ban the app or force a sale. TikTok CEO Shou Chew testified in Congress on Thursday, defending the app from allegations that its Chinese parent company is giving away American users’ data.

NPR’s Bobby Allyn joins host Scott Tong to break down the hearing’s top moments.

