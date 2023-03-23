© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, March 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT

Campbell County High Schoolers have been celebrating WWII veterans this semester. The Gillette News Record reports U.S. history class students each learned about a veteran who had been awarded the medal of honor and then made a certificate about them. The certificates were hung up in the school.

Speaking of honoring people, an artist in Cody is hoping to honor an area pioneer with a new sculpture. The Cody Enterprise reports Patrisha “Trish” Hennings is determined that the memory of Caroline Lockhart won’t fade away. Lockhart is the former Cody Enterprise publisher, Cody Stampede founder, and a novelist. Hennings hopes to construct a life-size bronze sculpture of Lockhart sitting on a horse.

Grand Teton is America’s fourth favorite mountain climbing destination, according to a new study by Family Destinations Guide. They looked at Instagram hashtag data and TripAdvisor ratings and reviews to assign every mountain a “Peak Score” and determine the rankings.

And the Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Trout Unlimited is looking for locals who have large quantities of trees and brush to get rid of. The group will use them for stabilizing the sides of rivers.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel