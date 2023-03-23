Thursday, March 23

Campbell County High Schoolers have been celebrating WWII veterans this semester. The Gillette News Record reports U.S. history class students each learned about a veteran who had been awarded the medal of honor and then made a certificate about them. The certificates were hung up in the school.

Speaking of honoring people, an artist in Cody is hoping to honor an area pioneer with a new sculpture. The Cody Enterprise reports Patrisha “Trish” Hennings is determined that the memory of Caroline Lockhart won’t fade away. Lockhart is the former Cody Enterprise publisher, Cody Stampede founder, and a novelist. Hennings hopes to construct a life-size bronze sculpture of Lockhart sitting on a horse.

Grand Teton is America’s fourth favorite mountain climbing destination, according to a new study by Family Destinations Guide. They looked at Instagram hashtag data and TripAdvisor ratings and reviews to assign every mountain a “Peak Score” and determine the rankings.

And the Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Trout Unlimited is looking for locals who have large quantities of trees and brush to get rid of. The group will use them for stabilizing the sides of rivers.