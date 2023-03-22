Wednesday, March 22

Downtown Gillette was recently accepted to the National Register of Historic Places as a historic downtown district. The Gillette News Record reports two buildings in the area are already on the national register. There will be a sign put up along I-90 and a ribbon cutting in early May.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently finished training ten K9 teams across the state to detect fentanyl. The Sundance Times reports the first dog was trained in July of last year and its success led to the training of these other nine teams. The department says this is a significant milestone.

And just a few weeks after that training, a K9 team successfully helped in a fentanyl seizure. County10 reports that the Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and his K9 partner found 1,349 fentanyl pills, almost 4 pounds of methamphetamine, and a pistol after a traffic stop.

And earlier this month, the Cody girls basketball team won the 4A State Championship for the first time in school history. The Cody Enterprise reports the team has been in the last three championship games, but the Fillies finally beat Thunder Basin 65-53.