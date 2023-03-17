Friday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here are some famous Patricks from around the state.

In 1887, Edwin Patrick settled in Goshen County, near Torrington. He established the town of Patrick, Wyoming and served as the first postmaster for the Patrick Post Office. However, only a few short years later in 1915, the post office was decommissioned and it’s now a ghost town.

A more successful founder, Patrick Quealy, founded the town of Kemmerer. He was the Vice President of the Kemmerer Coal Company when he named the town after his boss in 1897.

Patrick Sullivan immigrated here from Ireland. He established a successful sheep ranch near Rawlins before moving to Casper and investing in the banking and oil industries. He was heavily involved in politics and as part of that, he served as Casper's Mayor from 1897 to 1898. He was also a Republican Senator in the U.S. Senate in 1929.

In 2013, Nic Patrick was working on his ranch near Cody when he was attacked by a grizzly bear. After fending it off, he walked a quarter mile into town to get help. He later underwent a series of facial reconstruction surgeries.

