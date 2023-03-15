Wednesday, March 15

A recent avalanche in Jackson nearly flooded homes, but thanks to quick action, there was no damage. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the nighttime avalanche landed in Flat Creek and clogged it. As the water crept toward apartments, officials worked to find assistance and warn residents. After several hours of difficult excavating, the eight feet of snow was moved and the creek flowing again.

K9 Riggs with the Hot Springs County Sheriff’s Office has received his new body armor. The Thermopolis Independent Record reports Riggs has already had several successful deployments but the custom fit bullet and slash-proof vest will protect him on any future missions.

The Gillette Historic Preservation Commission is trying to get the WPA building at Cam-plex Park on the National Register of Historic Places. The Gillette News Record reports it was built in 1934 as part of the University of Wyoming experimental farm. If listed, it could get some structural issues solved.

And Gov. Mark Gordon recently signed a bill into law that makes July 20th Moon Landing Day in Wyoming.