Monday, March 13

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 15, 1942, Cheyenne’s United Service Organization building was recognized as the nation’s best. On March 17, 1869, the Carbon post office was established. Also on March 17, but in 1924, work began on a dial telephone system in Guernsey. On March 18, 1878, the Northern Arapaho people arrived to live on the Eastern Shoshone Reservation on Wind River. Also on March 18, but in 1909, former soldier, freighter and Guernsey hotelkeeper John “Posey” Ryan murdered his estranged wife and her daughter at the Palmer Restaurant in Cheyenne. On March 18, 1890, the first excursion of the Interior Land and Immigration Co. brought nearly 400 people to Cheyenne for a tour. Also on March 18, but in 1929, the coal mines at Cambria, in the Black Hills of Weston County, closed. The town is now a ghost town.