Friday, March 10

A Powell High School robotics team is going to the Worlds Robotic Tournament in Texas this April. The Powell Tribune reports Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly won the state competition in February and also won the Inspire award there. The Inspire award is given to teams with the best performance across the board.

In another science competition, an eighth grade class in Evanston won the NASA TechRise Student Challenge. The Uinta County Herald reports the students designed an experiment focused on how to store seeds in space and the requirements to grow food on Mars or the moon. The students now have a few months and $1,500 to develop their project before it’s sent to space on a high-altitude balloon.

Another local to receive an award is Brantley Popp from Evanston. He received the YouTube Silver Play Button Award for his slot and casino education channel. The Kemmerer Gazette reports Popp’s channel, Cowboy Slots, offers free education on gambling and slot machines but also resources for those struggling with addiction.

And one of the Navy’s newest ships was recently christened the USNS Cody.