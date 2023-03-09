Thursday, March 9

A Minnesota man recently survived a blizzard in the Bighorn Mountains. David Madsen was snowmobiling when the storm moved in. Rather than moving against the weather, he dug a pit under his snowmobile and hunkered down to wait it out. A planned overnight wait turned into three days with well below zero temperatures and howling winds. After the storm, Jordan Zink of Sheridan and TJ Larsen of Gillette went out on their snowmobiles and came across Madsen. They managed to get him to Antelope Butte nearby and, eventually, to much-needed medical treatment for hypothermia and frostbite.

Another snowmobiler recently survived dangerous winter weather near Cooke City, Montana. The Cody Enterprise reports Anthony Kluesner was snowmobiling when there was an avalanche. He was buried to his waist. Luckily, he was with friends, who managed to quickly get to him and dig him out.

And Douglas High School wrestler Lane Ewing recently achieved something only 27 others in the state have. The Douglas Budget reports Ewing won his fourth state championship in wrestling. He also set the new school record for takedowns with 202.