Tuesday, March 7

A Cheyenne family had been without plumbing since November, but last month, a group of local contractors came together to fix that. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that when a neighbor was having work done, the Webbs lost access to their sewer. They eventually approached the city’s Contractor Licensing Board. One of the members of the board put out a call and soon after, over a dozen contractors donated their time and equipment to restore the Webb’s sewage access.

Thermopolis Game Warden Spencer Carstens has won a national award. According to a press release, the Torch Award is presented to newly appointed wildlife officers who have demonstrated exceptional ability and initiative in the performance of their duties. Carstens was selected out of a region of 12 states.

Candy Moulton of Saratoga has also received an award. The Saratoga Sun reports she won the True Westerner of the Year Award from True West magazine. Moulton has written both fiction and nonfiction and produced films about the West.

And four members of the University of Wyoming men’s swimming and diving team broke the school record for the men’s 200-meter medley relay at the Western Athletic Conference Championships late last month.