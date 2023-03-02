Thursday, March 2

Team Wyoming recently won second place at the 11th annual Snowscapes competition in Driggs, Idaho. The Platte County Record-Times reports the team was made up of a couple from Wheatland and three people from Laramie. They created “Along the Ramparts of the Tetons:” the story of an early settler family in their snow block.

The HF Bar Ranch in northern Wyoming has recently been designated as an Audobon Important Bird Area by the Bighorn Audubon Society. The Sheridan Press reports it’s a working cattle ranch and is managed holistically with a focus on land stewardship. In 2012, a conservation easement was also placed on the ranch.

Aly Martin, a Wyoming teenager, just self-published her first novel. The Cody Enterprise reports her novel “Thea” is written under the pen name Alice Martin. It’s inspired by Norse mythology and the “Valkyrie” book series. “Thea” is available on Amazon and at the Legends Bookstore in Cody. Martin plans to publish several more books this year.

And the Laramie High boys swimming and diving team recently took their sixth consecutive state championship and 26th overall for the program.