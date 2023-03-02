© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Rural communities of color and farmworkers are most vulnerable to pesticide exposure

Published March 2, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST
A farmworker carries a box of broccoli in a field on Jan. 22, 2021 in Calexico, California. (Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Farmworkers in California who are most vulnerable to pesticide exposure are fighting for changes to protect their health. That’s the focus of a bilingual, three-part series by Environmental Health News and Palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

The series, centered in California, uncovers the dangerous effects of pesticides on the farmworker community. We speak to reporters Zaydee Sanchez and Claudia Melendez Salinas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

