Wednesday, March 1

A regular snowy day watching the road closure gate recently became a whole new experience for a Medicine Bow Marshal. The Rawlins Times reports Marshal Roger Hawks received a call for a woman in labor. He called for an ambulance and rushed to the house, arriving in five minutes. Less than ten minutes later, he had delivered baby Naomi Storm in her parent’s home.

Tongue River Middle School eighth grader TJ Watkins will be touring Europe playing the tenor saxophone this summer. The Sheridan Press reports Watkins was nominated by his band teacher for Music Celebrations International. Students will perform five times.

The town of Green River came out for a local high schooler, helping her raise money for a Diabetic Alert Dog. The Green River Star reports the dog will help Elena Barrera remain independent when she goes to college. The total cost for the dog, including training, is around $30,000. So far, the community has raised almost $10,000.

And Laramie County School District 1 was recently spotlighted by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.