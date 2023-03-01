© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, March 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST

A regular snowy day watching the road closure gate recently became a whole new experience for a Medicine Bow Marshal. The Rawlins Times reports Marshal Roger Hawks received a call for a woman in labor. He called for an ambulance and rushed to the house, arriving in five minutes. Less than ten minutes later, he had delivered baby Naomi Storm in her parent’s home.

Tongue River Middle School eighth grader TJ Watkins will be touring Europe playing the tenor saxophone this summer. The Sheridan Press reports Watkins was nominated by his band teacher for Music Celebrations International. Students will perform five times.

The town of Green River came out for a local high schooler, helping her raise money for a Diabetic Alert Dog. The Green River Star reports the dog will help Elena Barrera remain independent when she goes to college. The total cost for the dog, including training, is around $30,000. So far, the community has raised almost $10,000.

And Laramie County School District 1 was recently spotlighted by the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education as a district that is leading the way to embrace transformations in education following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
