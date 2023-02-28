© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, February 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST

Gillette sixth graders recently attacked their teachers and staff - with kindness. The Gillette News Record reports the selected recipients received a goodie bag and a door covered with sticky notes full of appreciation. Classes also created over 300 valentines for the Senior Center and other organizations around town.

Chase Holler of Douglas High School recently broke his school record for the 400 meter run in indoor track. The Douglas Budget reports he ran it in 54.03 seconds, breaking the previous record that was set in 2019. In all, during the meet, the Bearcats set 14 personal records.

Pinedale High School Junior Wyatt Griffin has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal. The Pinedale Roundup reports only 483 were awarded. While submitting his application for the Gold Medal, Griffin also successfully applied to be a Congressional Award Diversity Ambassador for 2023. He will be one of 10 across the country encouraging others to try for the award.

And TripAdvisor has listed the slopes of Jackson as the second best skiing destination in the U.S. The rankings were determined based on reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do at destinations.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
