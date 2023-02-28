Tuesday, February 28

Gillette sixth graders recently attacked their teachers and staff - with kindness. The Gillette News Record reports the selected recipients received a goodie bag and a door covered with sticky notes full of appreciation. Classes also created over 300 valentines for the Senior Center and other organizations around town.

Chase Holler of Douglas High School recently broke his school record for the 400 meter run in indoor track. The Douglas Budget reports he ran it in 54.03 seconds, breaking the previous record that was set in 2019. In all, during the meet, the Bearcats set 14 personal records.

Pinedale High School Junior Wyatt Griffin has been awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal. The Pinedale Roundup reports only 483 were awarded. While submitting his application for the Gold Medal, Griffin also successfully applied to be a Congressional Award Diversity Ambassador for 2023. He will be one of 10 across the country encouraging others to try for the award.

And TripAdvisor has listed the slopes of Jackson as the second best skiing destination in the U.S. The rankings were determined based on reviews and ratings for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do at destinations.