Friday, February 24

The largest group of Eagle Scouts in Teton County’s history was recently inducted. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the six boys put in a combined total of almost 1,100 hours of service to achieve Eagle Scout status.

The City of Casper is worried about another kind of bird. K2Radio reports a wildlife biologist with the Game & Fish Department approached the city council to address the turkey problem. Currently, turkeys are one of just four kinds of wildlife that city ordinances allow residents to feed. He asked to remove them from the list as people have been complaining about the birds. The council is considering it.

The Campbell County Rockpile Museum in Gillette is showcasing a Union Pacific engineer’s experiences in a new exhibit. The Gillette News Record reports this is Alan Nash’s first exhibit. He uses photography to capture his unique vantage point as he travels from Morrill, Nebraska to the Powder River Basin and back for most of his nearly 30-year career.

And the Big Piney High School robotics team is going to the Regional FIRST Robotics Competition in Salt Lake City in early March. The Sublette Examiner reports the 12 student team will compete against teams that are 12 -16 times bigger than them. Their robot will move and stack plastic cones and cubes.