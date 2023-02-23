Thursday, February 23

A coffee shop in Casper is holding an art show to support Ukraine. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Scarlow’s Art and Coffee will exhibit images from the war in Ukraine. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the exhibit will be donated to United24, a “global digital initiative” started by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Wyoming man has become a bit of a fan of “Wyoming Traffic Jams.” K2Radio reports Peter Steiger looks forward to a cattle drive that happens just down the road from his house and stops traffic every year. This year, he intentionally left early so that he could meet the cattle drive and get some close pictures.

Lander also had a bit of a traffic jam last week. County10 reports five or six horses got loose on Main Street. The horses were corralled into a church parking lot before making another escape. They traveled down Main with the cops and their owners in tow before ultimately being corralled again near the high school.

And The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is searching for area artists for its poster design contest. Buckrail reports the winning artwork will be printed on posters and merchandise. The deadline to apply is April 10.