Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, February 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST

A coffee shop in Casper is holding an art show to support Ukraine. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Scarlow’s Art and Coffee will exhibit images from the war in Ukraine. Twenty percent of all proceeds from the exhibit will be donated to United24, a “global digital initiative” started by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Wyoming man has become a bit of a fan of “Wyoming Traffic Jams.” K2Radio reports Peter Steiger looks forward to a cattle drive that happens just down the road from his house and stops traffic every year. This year, he intentionally left early so that he could meet the cattle drive and get some close pictures.

Lander also had a bit of a traffic jam last week. County10 reports five or six horses got loose on Main Street. The horses were corralled into a church parking lot before making another escape. They traveled down Main with the cops and their owners in tow before ultimately being corralled again near the high school.

And The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is searching for area artists for its poster design contest. Buckrail reports the winning artwork will be printed on posters and merchandise. The deadline to apply is April 10.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
