Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, February 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST

The remains of a Sheridan sailor who was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor were recently identified. And Cowboy State Daily reports that Herman Schmidt’s remains will now be moved from their original burial place in Hawaii and laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Black Tooth Brewing recently partnered with Wyoming 211 to celebrate National 211 Day. K2Radio writes the day recognizes the life-enhancing services of the call centers that are geared toward helping farmers and ranchers. The brewery donated $1 from every beer sold between 2:11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to Wyoming 211. This was the first year of the fundraiser.

In another act to support the community, the residents and staff of Primrose Retirement Community celebrated a day of kindness last Friday. County17 reports the group dispersed gift cards and other treats to unsuspecting Gillette residents at The Soup Kitchen.

And CenturyLinkQuotes has determined that Wyoming’s favorite low-rated movie is “Epic Movie.” This was determined using Google Trends data to see which low-rated movies were most Googled in each state.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
