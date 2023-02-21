Tuesday, February 21

The remains of a Sheridan sailor who was killed in the attack at Pearl Harbor were recently identified. And Cowboy State Daily reports that Herman Schmidt’s remains will now be moved from their original burial place in Hawaii and laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.

Black Tooth Brewing recently partnered with Wyoming 211 to celebrate National 211 Day. K2Radio writes the day recognizes the life-enhancing services of the call centers that are geared toward helping farmers and ranchers. The brewery donated $1 from every beer sold between 2:11 p.m. and 11 p.m. to Wyoming 211. This was the first year of the fundraiser.

In another act to support the community, the residents and staff of Primrose Retirement Community celebrated a day of kindness last Friday. County17 reports the group dispersed gift cards and other treats to unsuspecting Gillette residents at The Soup Kitchen.

And CenturyLinkQuotes has determined that Wyoming’s favorite low-rated movie is “Epic Movie.” This was determined using Google Trends data to see which low-rated movies were most Googled in each state.