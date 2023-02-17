Friday, February 17

A pair of filmmakers from the UK are considering creating a film about Wyoming’s mustang debate. Cowboy State Daily reports Scout Studio has already covered similar controversial wildlife topics at home. They say the mustang debate is right up their alley.

Dogs young and old got to learn a few new tricks in Gillette. The Gillette News Record reports a seminar taught people and their dogs how to track scents. The dogs were challenged to find essential oils in containers both on the floor and sometimes buried, similar to how drug detecting or tracking dogs do.

Art students at Powell High School are learning about wildfire firefighting as they create this year’s large-scale art display. The Powell Tribune reports the students are learning about and replicating slurry bombers, which are planes that drop fire retardants. They’re also modeling and honoring hotshots as they fight their replica fire.

And several Wyoming artists have been selected to perform at the Treefort Music Festival in Downtown Boise next month. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports musicians from Laramie, Pinedale, Cody, Hoback, and Jackson will be part of the Wyoming Showcase.