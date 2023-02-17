© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Biden wants to make the USDA more equitable. How's it going?

Published February 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM MST

Farmers depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for loans and other resources. But over the past century, the department has left out what it calls “socially disadvantaged” farmers, ranchers and foresters.

Now, the Biden administration is trying to advance equity and justice across multiple departments, including the USDA.

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.