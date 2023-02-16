Thursday, February 16

Some coffee drinkers in Gillette got a bit of a pick me up earlier this week. The Gillette News Record reports local elementary school students decorated cup sleeves for local coffee shops with words of encouragement and drawings for National Kindness Week.

Preschoolers in Cody are also on a mission to brighten some days. The Cody Enterprise reports handprint books with messages of thanks and appreciation have been distributed this week to local police officers, firefighters, and the staff of the Park County Library’s children’s department. Some classes at Sunset Elementary are also sending their own messages of encouragement to community organizations and businesses.

A missing border collie was reunited with his owner in Burlington after several dangerously cold days and nights. The Powell Tribune reports Max slipped his collar at the vet and ended up several miles away. The high on the day he ran was -3 degrees. That night was -20 and the following days remained cold. But when Max reunited with his owner, he wasn’t any worse for the wear.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the least sinful state in the country, based on behaviors that fit in the categories of the seven deadly sins.