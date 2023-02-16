© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, February 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST

Some coffee drinkers in Gillette got a bit of a pick me up earlier this week. The Gillette News Record reports local elementary school students decorated cup sleeves for local coffee shops with words of encouragement and drawings for National Kindness Week.

Preschoolers in Cody are also on a mission to brighten some days. The Cody Enterprise reports handprint books with messages of thanks and appreciation have been distributed this week to local police officers, firefighters, and the staff of the Park County Library’s children’s department. Some classes at Sunset Elementary are also sending their own messages of encouragement to community organizations and businesses.

A missing border collie was reunited with his owner in Burlington after several dangerously cold days and nights. The Powell Tribune reports Max slipped his collar at the vet and ended up several miles away. The high on the day he ran was -3 degrees. That night was -20 and the following days remained cold. But when Max reunited with his owner, he wasn’t any worse for the wear.

And WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the least sinful state in the country, based on behaviors that fit in the categories of the seven deadly sins.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
