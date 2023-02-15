Wednesday, February 15

A couple of Jackson Hole freshman high schoolers are raising money to protect the area’s water. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 2SaveTheBlue started when best friends Sita Yeomans and Teya Paciulli were in the fifth grade. They make jewelry out of donated cork and old magazines. The money from their sales goes to support nonprofits that are dedicated to water conservation.

A nationwide challenge may help some other local nonprofits. A therapy dog in training in Fremont County is one of the leading contenders in the America’s Favorite Pet contest. The Lander Journal reports that if Aggie wins, her person will donate the $5,000 prize to two local nonprofit animal organizations.

The Cody Public Art Committee is looking for an artist to paint an 84 by-12-foot mural in downtown. The Cody Enterprise reports they’re looking for an artist who “can tell an inclusive story of the Cody region through a bold and colorful mural design.” The deadline to apply is February 23.

And Hush, a bedding and mattress brand based in Canada, has named Wyoming as the most relaxed state in the U.S. The group used Google Trends data for searches like “sleep apnea” and “insomnia” in each state to give them their scores.