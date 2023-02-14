© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, February 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 14, 2023 at 11:49 AM MST

How are you celebrating Valentine’s Day this year? Well, if you haven’t made any plans, here are a few inspirations from history.

According to the website Mental Floss, the Ancient Greeks and Romans would watch birds to predict the future. The first bird an unmarried woman saw on Valentine’s Day was a symbol of the kind of man she would marry. A swan predicted a loyal partner for life; a dove meant she’d marry a kind-hearted person; and a blackbird meant she would marry a member of the clergy or someone who did spiritual and charitable work.

If you’re willing to wait a bit, you can try this tack. Victorian men would send a single glove to the woman they had their eye on. He would then watch on Easter Sunday to see if she wore it as a sign that she returned his love.

If you’re not really feeling the lovey-dovey vibes of today, maybe you can send a vinegar Valentine. Also popular during the Victorian era, the authors of these notes would outline all of the things they loathed about the recipient, alongside a caricature illustration.

And, if all else fails, NPR reports that several zoos across the country are allowing you to name a cockroach as a fundraiser - so go give one the name of your ex.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel