Friday, February 10

A new album by University of Wyoming associate professor Ben Markley was recently honored as one of the best recordings of 2022 by DownBeat magazine. “Ari’s Fun-House” also received 4 out of 5 stars from the magazine when it was first released.

A Buffalo High School graduate and Story resident recently won a different kind of competition. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Brad Burns made it to the fourth episode of the climbing competition TV show “The Climb.” Burns was the youngest competitor and the competitor with the least experience. Producers for the show found him through his Youtube and social media channels and emailed him, telling him he should apply.

One of Northwest College’s esports teams recently finished third in a national tournament. The Powell Tribune reports the Call of Duty Gunfight Alpha Team was also one of only eight teams that qualified for the invitational season they were in. Additionally, the Overwatch team was nearly undefeated this year.

And the casino reviewers Bonusetu have determined that Wyoming has the third best taste in video games. They compared Twitter data on ratings and how frequently fan favorite games are searched for in each state.