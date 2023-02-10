© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, February 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 10, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST

A new album by University of Wyoming associate professor Ben Markley was recently honored as one of the best recordings of 2022 by DownBeat magazine. “Ari’s Fun-House” also received 4 out of 5 stars from the magazine when it was first released.

A Buffalo High School graduate and Story resident recently won a different kind of competition. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Brad Burns made it to the fourth episode of the climbing competition TV show “The Climb.” Burns was the youngest competitor and the competitor with the least experience. Producers for the show found him through his Youtube and social media channels and emailed him, telling him he should apply.

One of Northwest College’s esports teams recently finished third in a national tournament. The Powell Tribune reports the Call of Duty Gunfight Alpha Team was also one of only eight teams that qualified for the invitational season they were in. Additionally, the Overwatch team was nearly undefeated this year.

And the casino reviewers Bonusetu have determined that Wyoming has the third best taste in video games. They compared Twitter data on ratings and how frequently fan favorite games are searched for in each state.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel