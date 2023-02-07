Tuesday, February 7

A group of Powell High School students is a state finalist in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow STEM competition. The Powell Tribune reports the team is working on building a sensor that could tell you when an animal is about to cross the road in front of you via a digital sign or an app.

In a self-made competition, a local skier and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort instructor recently set the daily record of skiable vertical feet for this season. Buckrail reports Ester Francus skied 100,641 vertical feet in one day - twice as much as the next closest person on the leaderboard. Only three others have tracked more than 100,000 vertical feet in a day at the resort.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office has a new K9 member. Condor is a year-and-a-half-old Belgian Malinois who is currently certified as a narcotics K9. Condor will ultimately be certified in tracking, evidence recovery and patrol work.

In other furry news, Casperites have a new place to hang out and maybe find their next furry friend. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Whiskers and Meows Cat Cafe opened last month as the first in the state. Customers are able to get all kinds of specialty foods while they visit the adoptable cats.