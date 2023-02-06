© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, February 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 5, 1884, the Warm Springs post office in Carbon County was renamed Saratoga after Saratoga Springs, the fashionable resort in New York state. Also on February 5, but in 1927, the Western Meadowlark was designated as the state bird. On February 7, 1895, Estelle Reel, the first woman in Wyoming elected to statewide office, was inaugurated as Superintendent of Public Instruction. On February 9, 1890, W.H. Holliday of Laramie went to Washington, D.C. to urge statehood for Wyoming. Also on February 9, but in 1916, one of the last train robbers of the American West, Bill Carlisle, robbed passengers on the Union Pacific Portland Rose between Green River and Rock Springs. On February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne.

