Friday, February 3

The employees at the Shute Creek Gas Plant near LaBarge recently had their emergency training put to the test. The Kemmerer Gazette reports a delivery driver was found on the ground, unresponsive. The employees immediately started emergency procedures. The driver regained a pulse and was able to breathe on his own before being transferred to a hospital. He is now recovering with his family.

Gwynff Bodtke, a junior at Rocky Mountain High School in Cowley, will play the flute at Carnegie Hall in New York City tomorrow. The Lovell Chronicle reports Bodtke was selected as part of the High School Honors Performance series.

Another high school competitor, Rowan Wasinger out of Johnson County, raised the grand champion steer at the National Western Stock Show. The Buffalo Bulletin reports Trump the steer was part of the Catch-A-Calf program. Wasinger plans to put most of the proceeds from his sale toward her college fund.

And WalletHub has named Wyoming as the fourth best state to retire in. The state ranked highly in the “Adjusted Cost of Living” and the “WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking” which contributed to its overall spot on the list.