Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, February 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST

Food Network recently placed Pokey’s Bar and Grill in Gillette on its “50 States of Barbecue” list. The Gillette News Record reports the list is Food Network’s choice of the best barbecue joint in every state.

Speaking of food, the Rawhide FFA from Lusk recently participated in the National Western Stock Show Youth Meats Judging competition. The Lusk Herald reports the team placed seventh overall and fourth in the Retail ID category. Several students also placed in top spots in individual competitions.

A 16-year-old member of the Jackson Hole Evolution freeskiing team has taken third place in a world championship. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Wyatt Gentry has been skiing since he was two years old and started competing only five years ago. He was selected for the championships based on the past year’s results, age restrictions, and a national representation quota.

And a Wyoming Hotshot has gained popularity as a photographer. The Cody Enterprise reports the backcountry firefighter takes photos during low-risk situations as they fight fires. The past several years, Kyle Miller has turned his photos into a calendar. The proceeds from their sale go to support other wildland firefighters.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
