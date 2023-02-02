Thursday, February 2

Food Network recently placed Pokey’s Bar and Grill in Gillette on its “50 States of Barbecue” list. The Gillette News Record reports the list is Food Network’s choice of the best barbecue joint in every state.

Speaking of food, the Rawhide FFA from Lusk recently participated in the National Western Stock Show Youth Meats Judging competition. The Lusk Herald reports the team placed seventh overall and fourth in the Retail ID category. Several students also placed in top spots in individual competitions.

A 16-year-old member of the Jackson Hole Evolution freeskiing team has taken third place in a world championship. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Wyatt Gentry has been skiing since he was two years old and started competing only five years ago. He was selected for the championships based on the past year’s results, age restrictions, and a national representation quota.

And a Wyoming Hotshot has gained popularity as a photographer. The Cody Enterprise reports the backcountry firefighter takes photos during low-risk situations as they fight fires. The past several years, Kyle Miller has turned his photos into a calendar. The proceeds from their sale go to support other wildland firefighters.