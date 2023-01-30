Tuesday, January 24

Two Wyoming ranches will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.” The Powell Tribune reports the show focuses on wildlife recovery efforts. The historic Lazy BV ranch and the neighboring Pitchfork Ranch have had black-footed ferrets reintroduced on their land and are managing for their success. The episode will air on April 14 as the grand finale of the new season.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to see some animals in the wild, the Gillette News Record reports that Wyoming State Parks are offering a discounted price on annual day use passes through February 15.

While you’re out there, you can sign up to be a volunteer weather observer. K2Radio reports the new Mountain Rain or Snow project relies on citizens to submit real-time weather observations to make weather tracking and forecasts more accurate, and they need more real-time observers.

And because of the access to nature that Wyomingites have, the website OurFitPets.com has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for dog owners. The other things that contributed to the ranking are the large number of dog sitters available and the safety of the state.