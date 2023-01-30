© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, January 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST

Two Wyoming ranches will be featured in an upcoming episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.” The Powell Tribune reports the show focuses on wildlife recovery efforts. The historic Lazy BV ranch and the neighboring Pitchfork Ranch have had black-footed ferrets reintroduced on their land and are managing for their success. The episode will air on April 14 as the grand finale of the new season.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to see some animals in the wild, the Gillette News Record reports that Wyoming State Parks are offering a discounted price on annual day use passes through February 15.

While you’re out there, you can sign up to be a volunteer weather observer. K2Radio reports the new Mountain Rain or Snow project relies on citizens to submit real-time weather observations to make weather tracking and forecasts more accurate, and they need more real-time observers.

And because of the access to nature that Wyomingites have, the website OurFitPets.com has ranked Wyoming as the third best state for dog owners. The other things that contributed to the ranking are the large number of dog sitters available and the safety of the state.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel