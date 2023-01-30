Thursday, January 26

Jackson Hole Daily reports 85 brand new winter coats were recently anonymously delivered to the Fund for Public Education in Teton County. The coats were distributed through all seven elementary schools and the middle school.

Speaking of kids, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has expanded its Conservation Stamp competition to include a category for students. This year’s subject is the beaver. The winning piece will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp. Submissions are due by April 1.

A recent bighorn sheep hunt turned into a once-in-a-lifetime family hunt. The Newsletter Journal reports John Ellis drew the only tag for an area. And because bighorn sheep tags are so difficult to draw, he brought his son and his 5-year-old grandson along. He also used his father’s rifle, which he said made it a four-generation hunt.

In another outdoor pastime, a Florida teen has taken advantage of a unique fishing opportunity in the Tetons. The Green River Star reports AJ Duda has fished for goldfish in the park twice now. The fish are descendants of aquariums dumped illegally in a small pond and eradicating them is very difficult, but, they are a novel fishing target.