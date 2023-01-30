© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, January 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST

Jackson Hole Daily reports 85 brand new winter coats were recently anonymously delivered to the Fund for Public Education in Teton County. The coats were distributed through all seven elementary schools and the middle school.

Speaking of kids, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has expanded its Conservation Stamp competition to include a category for students. This year’s subject is the beaver. The winning piece will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp. Submissions are due by April 1.

A recent bighorn sheep hunt turned into a once-in-a-lifetime family hunt. The Newsletter Journal reports John Ellis drew the only tag for an area. And because bighorn sheep tags are so difficult to draw, he brought his son and his 5-year-old grandson along. He also used his father’s rifle, which he said made it a four-generation hunt.

In another outdoor pastime, a Florida teen has taken advantage of a unique fishing opportunity in the Tetons. The Green River Star reports AJ Duda has fished for goldfish in the park twice now. The fish are descendants of aquariums dumped illegally in a small pond and eradicating them is very difficult, but, they are a novel fishing target.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel