Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, January 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 22, 1885, Crook County, was organized, with Sundance as the county seat. On January 23, 1879, a mob pulled alleged murderer Charley Burris from a train in Carbon, Wyoming Territory, and lynched him. Also on January 23, but in 1905, Gov. and Mrs. B.B. Brooks threw a reception for legislators, state officials, and their wives at the brand-new Governors’ Mansion in Cheyenne. Three years later, on January 23, 1908, the Powell post office was established. On January 24, 1973, Wyoming ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. It was the 23rd state to ratify it but it ultimately failed. On January 27, 1979, the U.S.S. Yellowstone launched from San Diego. On January 28, 1920, the Wyoming Legislature ratified the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote. Almost 30 years later, on January 28, 1949, 18 counties asked for emergency relief to clear roads after a record blizzard.

