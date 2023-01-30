© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, January 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST

Bonnie Swiatek of Albany County recently retired from over 20 years of endurance horseback riding. The Laramie Boomerang reports that 77-year-old Swiatek has over 6,000 competition miles under her belt. She typically competed in 25-mile rides, which she’d finish in about two hours shorter than the average time. Last season, Swiatek completed seven endurance rides to finish out her career.

In other extreme riding news, the Cody Stampede Board was awarded “Rodeo Committee of the Year” by the Xtreme Bulls during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last month. The Bighorn Radio Network reports the award is given based on the quality of stock, prize money awarded, the grounds or facilities of the host community, and the Committee’s professionalism and hospitality.

In the hockey world, three men were recently inducted into the new Jackson Hole Moose Hockey Hall of Fame. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Mike Sullivan, Skip Wright-Clark, and Tom Evans were heavily involved in the formation of the team and its early years. They were inducted during a recent Moose hockey game.

And the Kemmerer Gazette reports that local high school senior basketball player Jake Kampman was recently honored for scoring 1,000 career points.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
