Friday, January 20

Bonnie Swiatek of Albany County recently retired from over 20 years of endurance horseback riding. The Laramie Boomerang reports that 77-year-old Swiatek has over 6,000 competition miles under her belt. She typically competed in 25-mile rides, which she’d finish in about two hours shorter than the average time. Last season, Swiatek completed seven endurance rides to finish out her career.

In other extreme riding news, the Cody Stampede Board was awarded “Rodeo Committee of the Year” by the Xtreme Bulls during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last month. The Bighorn Radio Network reports the award is given based on the quality of stock, prize money awarded, the grounds or facilities of the host community, and the Committee’s professionalism and hospitality.

In the hockey world, three men were recently inducted into the new Jackson Hole Moose Hockey Hall of Fame. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Mike Sullivan, Skip Wright-Clark, and Tom Evans were heavily involved in the formation of the team and its early years. They were inducted during a recent Moose hockey game.

And the Kemmerer Gazette reports that local high school senior basketball player Jake Kampman was recently honored for scoring 1,000 career points.