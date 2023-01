People have been playing “Dungeons & Dragons” for nearly 50 years. But a leaked change to its licensing rules angered fans as the game’s company tries to find new ways to make money off of the intellectual property.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ben Brock Johnson, host of the Endless Thread podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.