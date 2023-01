Video game adaptation “The Last of Us” became HBO’s second-largest debut this weekend, eclipsed only by “House of the Dragon.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans on that show and others to catch up with in early 2023.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.