Wyoming Public Radio will add an additional time slot for National Native News.

In addition to the newscast at 6:30pm, beginning January 23rd, you can hear National Native News at 1:01pm during Hear & Now.

National Native News is a five-minute, weekday newscast dedicated to Native issues, that compiles spot news reports from around the country, anchored by Antonia Gonzales (Navajo).

Around Wyoming will move from 1:04pm to 1:30pm weekdays.