Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, January 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST

Powell Police officers are growing beards to support Special Olympics and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run. The Powell Tribune reports the department’s facial hair policy forbids beards, but it’s waived in January and February for officers who participate. Officers compete against each other for the title of “best beard,” with each donated dollar counted as a vote.

In other law enforcement news, the Cheyenne Police Department posted on Facebook about a recent call about loose cattle: “Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were hoofing it across Dell Range Boulevard… There was a lot at steak as officers worked to steer the cattle away from oncoming traffic - and a life of crime. While the cows thought the escape was legen-dairy, the rancher was not very amoosed. After approximately one hour of wrangling, we are over the moon to report that they were safely returned to their pasture.”

And the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum in Gillette is the new home of the original neon 10-gallon hat sign that marked the Arby’s restaurant in Casper for decades. The Gillette News Record reports the sign will stay outside because it’s so big, but exactly where is yet to be determined.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
