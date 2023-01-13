Do your brain a favor — move your body

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Did you know working out is the single best thing you can do for your brain? Neuroscientist Wendy Suzuki found regular exercise helps grow your brain, improve memory and help protect against dementia.

About Wendy Suzuki

Wendy A. Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology in the Center for Neural Science at New York University, as well as an author, storyteller, and fitness instructor. Suzuki's major research interest is brain plasticity. Her work has focused on understanding how aerobic exercise can be used to improve learning, memory, and higher cognitive abilities in humans. She has co-written several books about the brain, including Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion and Healthy Brain, Happy Life: A Personal Program to Activate Your Brain and Do Everything Better.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.