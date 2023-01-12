© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, January 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:32 PM MST

Forty-one Worland High School marching band members, their director, and eight parental chaperones headed to New Orleans recently for the Sugar Bowl football game. Northern Wyoming News reports the band marched in the Sugar Bowl Parade and joined eight other bands the next day to perform during halftime.

Students at Powell High School recently collected more than 1,400 pounds of food for Loaves and Fishes during a month-long food drive. According to the Powell Tribune, the success was primarily driven by a competition between two teachers’ classrooms. Kids from other classrooms even donated to those ones to try to help one side win.

A joke article had the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s phones ringing last week. Cowboy State Daily reports a spoof website had written that a pair of runaway rhinos were barreling through the Casper snow after their transport vehicle crashed on I-25. The article claimed that they had eluded capture so far, and local ranchers and cowboys had been contacted to help. It even included photoshopped pictures of the rhinos kicking up snow.

And Big 7 Travel has ranked Yellowstone National Park as the tenth best National Park in the U.S. based on recreational opportunities. Grand Teton National Park was ranked 15th.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel