Wednesday, January 11

Forty-one Worland High School marching band members, their director, and eight parental chaperones headed to New Orleans recently for the Sugar Bowl football game. Northern Wyoming News reports the band marched in the Sugar Bowl Parade and joined eight other bands the next day to perform during halftime.

Students at Powell High School recently collected more than 1,400 pounds of food for Loaves and Fishes during a month-long food drive. According to the Powell Tribune, the success was primarily driven by a competition between two teachers’ classrooms. Kids from other classrooms even donated to those ones to try to help one side win.

A joke article had the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s phones ringing last week. Cowboy State Daily reports a spoof website had written that a pair of runaway rhinos were barreling through the Casper snow after their transport vehicle crashed on I-25. The article claimed that they had eluded capture so far, and local ranchers and cowboys had been contacted to help. It even included photoshopped pictures of the rhinos kicking up snow.

And Big 7 Travel has ranked Yellowstone National Park as the tenth best National Park in the U.S. based on recreational opportunities. Grand Teton National Park was ranked 15th.