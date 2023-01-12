Thursday, January 12

St. Christopher’s Highway of Carbon County recently donated comfort kits to the Rawlins Fire Department. The Rawlins Times reports they’re meant to bring comfort to families that suddenly end up losing their possessions or others who may wind up in a tough spot. The kits are made for all ages, from babies to adults.

Hope Squads have expanded to 14 schools in the Campbell County School District this year, in grades 4 through 12. The Gillette News Record reports the squads are made up of students who were nominated by their peers. They’re trained and then work together to look for peers who may be struggling with their mental health, especially with depression and suicidal thoughts.

A Sheridan radio host will soon be interviewing former President Donald Trump on his show. The Sheridan Press reports Jeff Wallack has wanted to interview Trump since his program started in April. The interview will air on Saturday on the radio show “Wyoming is Right.”

And the City of Casper is hosting an online quiz about the city’s stormwater system. Oil City News reports that residents who complete the quiz will be eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card.