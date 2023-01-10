© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, January 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM MST

Sleeping Giant Ski Area is offering free skiing for the 2022/23 season to Ukrainians. The Big Horn Radio Network reports the offer extends to next season. Sleeping Giant says this is a chance for Ukrainians to receive “the rest and comfort they deserve.”

A Sheridan College assistant professor and gallery director of the Whitney Center for the Arts has been selected for a short residency in Vermont. The Sheridan Press reports the Vermont Studio Center awarded Brittney Denham an all expense paid four week residency. There were only three awarded nationwide.

Burns had a pop up Christmas village this holiday season. The Pine Bluffs Post reports the village travels each year to share the holiday spirit across Wyoming. The seven converted work sheds contain glimpses into Christmas scenes like the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the North Pole Bubble Express laundry mat, the Toy Shop, and the North Pole Bakery.

YouTuber and cosmetics creator Jeffree Star has added a new exotic animal to his yak ranch in Casper. K2Radio reports that Star said the camels are pets and “part of the family,” not part of the moneymaking side of his ranch.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
