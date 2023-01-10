Tuesday, January 10

Sleeping Giant Ski Area is offering free skiing for the 2022/23 season to Ukrainians. The Big Horn Radio Network reports the offer extends to next season. Sleeping Giant says this is a chance for Ukrainians to receive “the rest and comfort they deserve.”

A Sheridan College assistant professor and gallery director of the Whitney Center for the Arts has been selected for a short residency in Vermont. The Sheridan Press reports the Vermont Studio Center awarded Brittney Denham an all expense paid four week residency. There were only three awarded nationwide.

Burns had a pop up Christmas village this holiday season. The Pine Bluffs Post reports the village travels each year to share the holiday spirit across Wyoming. The seven converted work sheds contain glimpses into Christmas scenes like the North Pole with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the North Pole Bubble Express laundry mat, the Toy Shop, and the North Pole Bakery.

YouTuber and cosmetics creator Jeffree Star has added a new exotic animal to his yak ranch in Casper. K2Radio reports that Star said the camels are pets and “part of the family,” not part of the moneymaking side of his ranch.