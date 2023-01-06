The big takeaways from the Jan. 6 committee, 2 years after the day

Friday marks two years since the violent attempt by insurrectionists to overthrow the U.S. Capitol. Last year a Congressional committee investigated the attack on U.S. democracy that day and the lead-up and aftermath, painting a picture of former President Donald Trump and his inner circle’s involvement in the day in question. The committee published its findings late last year.

Two years on from that day, former U.S. district attorney and University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to talk about the big takeaways from the investigation.

