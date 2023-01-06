Friday, January 6

Maverik gas stations celebrated rideshare and taxi drivers on New Year’s Eve for their efforts to help “our communities get home safe.” The Big Horn Radio Network reports Maverik offered a free energy drink to these early morning drivers between midnight and 5 a.m. to help keep them awake during their trips.

The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation recently unveiled a new art collection that was gifted to the hospital. The Sheridan Press reports the “ Gift of Love” collection contains a piece carved in a giant tree root ball that looks like a peacock. It’s meant to symbolize protection and connections with the heavens.

Two Wyoming florists helped create a float for the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Gillette News Record reports Kathy Jones of Gillette and Linda Robbins of Sheridan were part of a team that created a flower float for the national healthcare company Kaiser Permanente. It had a big heart made up of more than 25,000 red carnations, each in a vial.

And wealthofgeeks.com has named Cheyenne and Casper in their top 10 best places to retire. Cheyenne ranked fifth, primarily due to its low cost of living, and Casper ranked ninth with its wealth of museums and other available activities.