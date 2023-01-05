Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, has shown "substantial" and "remarkable" improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians and team.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said, citing doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old is being treated. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

UCMC echoed that statement on Thursday, saying they are grateful for the support of the Buffalo Bills and fans.

After Hamlin's heart stopped beating following what seemed like a routine tackle, first responders resuscitated him by performing CPR in front of his teammates and fans. Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn said doctors had to restart Hamlin's heart for a second time when he arrived at the hospital.

Hamlin's father, Mario Hamlin, addressed the Buffalo Bills team on a Zoom call Wednesday to let everyone that Hamlin was making progress, ESPN reported.

The Bills-Bengals game was postponed with six minutes left in the first quarter and will not be resumed this week. The NFL has not yet decided whether to reschedule the match-up at a later date.

