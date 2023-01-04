© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Wednesday, January 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST

A 4-foot-tall Santa made of Christmas lights has stood on a certain corner in Powell for more than 20 years. The Powell Tribune reports this year, its owner decided it was too much work to have to restring the lights constantly so he put it in his dumpster. But his neighbor collected it and restrung it, and Santa sat at his corner again this year.

A recent flight into Rock Springs had an unusual landing. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the plane tried to land on the runway. But due to icy conditions, it couldn’t stop and slid off the runway. Nobody was injured.

Records were broken during the recent cold snap. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports Cheyenne saw a 67-degree temperature drop in 24 hours, which was the most seen since 1950. Riverton broke its record from the late 1970s with a low of -31. Casper had the all time coldest temperature in the state since they first started recording temperatures in 1939. It got down to -42 degrees.

And K2Radio reports that the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office caught Mr. Heatmiser, a character from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, trying to melt the county down during the same cold snap. The office posted on Facebook detailing his crime, but also reminding residents of safer ways to stay warm during the cold.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
