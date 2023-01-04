Wednesday, January 4

A 4-foot-tall Santa made of Christmas lights has stood on a certain corner in Powell for more than 20 years. The Powell Tribune reports this year, its owner decided it was too much work to have to restring the lights constantly so he put it in his dumpster. But his neighbor collected it and restrung it, and Santa sat at his corner again this year.

A recent flight into Rock Springs had an unusual landing. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the plane tried to land on the runway. But due to icy conditions, it couldn’t stop and slid off the runway. Nobody was injured.

Records were broken during the recent cold snap. The Cheyenne Tribune Eagle reports Cheyenne saw a 67-degree temperature drop in 24 hours, which was the most seen since 1950. Riverton broke its record from the late 1970s with a low of -31. Casper had the all time coldest temperature in the state since they first started recording temperatures in 1939. It got down to -42 degrees.

And K2Radio reports that the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office caught Mr. Heatmiser, a character from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, trying to melt the county down during the same cold snap. The office posted on Facebook detailing his crime, but also reminding residents of safer ways to stay warm during the cold.