Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Monday, January 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on January 1, 1889, a total solar eclipse crossed the far northwest corner of Yellowstone National Park for two minutes and 17 seconds. Also on January 1, but a year later in 1890, the Cheyenne Sun stated that 1890 would mark Wyoming’s transition from a dependent territory to a sovereign state. Wyoming became a state that March. On January 2, the Notorious Blizzard of 1949 began in central southeastern Wyoming. On January 3, 1926, a Piggly Wiggly store opened in Lander.On January 4, 1897, the Big Horn County government was organized, with its county seat in Basin City. On January 5, 1925, Wyoming Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross took office as the first female governor in the nation. On January 7, 1882, the Wyoming Telephone and Telegraph Co. was formed. Also on January 7, but in 1913, Platte County was organized.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
