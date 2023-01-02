Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year’s Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan’s family, but not by the public.
Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
