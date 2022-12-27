© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Tuesday, December 27

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:07 PM MST

According to the Wyoming State Historical Society, on Christmas Day, 1882, the first recorded turkey dinner in Wyoming was had at Fort McKinney. On December 27, 1867, Sweetwater County was created. On December 28, 1905, the first issue of the newspaper the Worland Grit was published. A few years later on December 28, 1918, a notice published in a newspaper read “NOTICE! Beginning Monday morning, December 30, children will be allowed in the Cheyenne barber shops.” On December 29, 1931, Sheep Creek Ranch staged a rabbit hunt to rid the area of rabbits and provide meat for the needy. On December 30, 1942, a Riverton couple converted 10,100 nickels into two war bonds.

According to the Wyoming State Almanac, on December 27, 1988, a -47 degree temperature was recorded at LaBarge. On December 31, 1975, there was a statewide blizzard, which continued through New Year’s Day.

