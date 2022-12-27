© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Friday, December 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 27, 2022 at 12:02 PM MST

Early last month, Western Wyoming Community College head wrestling coach Art Castillo hit a major milestone in his career. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the Mustangs defeated Snow College for Castillo’s 100th win. Last year he was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame and in 2021, he was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year. He’s also received several other awards and recognitions.

Last month, Wyoming Whiskey released its long awaited 10th Anniversary Edition bourbon. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the entire lot was bought up across the country in a matter of hours. The celebratory blend is a combination of 20 different 10 year old barrels.

A Casper home has approximately 45,000 Christmas lights on display this year. K2Radio reports they’re synced up with a local radio station to give a lights show in tune with the music.

Some new political signs have popped up along the road in Cody. The Cody Enterprise published a photo of the three signs. They read: “Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Caribou for Sleigh Treasurer,” “Vote Santa for Christmas,” and “Mrs. Claus for Secretary of Sleigh.” Happy Holidays and don’t forget to vote!

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
