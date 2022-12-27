Friday, December 23

Early last month, Western Wyoming Community College head wrestling coach Art Castillo hit a major milestone in his career. The Rock Springs Rocketminer reports the Mustangs defeated Snow College for Castillo’s 100th win. Last year he was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame and in 2021, he was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year. He’s also received several other awards and recognitions.

Last month, Wyoming Whiskey released its long awaited 10th Anniversary Edition bourbon. According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, the entire lot was bought up across the country in a matter of hours. The celebratory blend is a combination of 20 different 10 year old barrels.

A Casper home has approximately 45,000 Christmas lights on display this year. K2Radio reports they’re synced up with a local radio station to give a lights show in tune with the music.

Some new political signs have popped up along the road in Cody. The Cody Enterprise published a photo of the three signs. They read: “Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Caribou for Sleigh Treasurer,” “Vote Santa for Christmas,” and “Mrs. Claus for Secretary of Sleigh.” Happy Holidays and don’t forget to vote!