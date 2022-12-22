© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, December 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 22, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST

Santa, an elf, and the Grinch recently jumped aboard a horse-drawn wagon to deliver Christmas cheer to 31 families in Park and Big Horn counties. The Powell Tribune reports the group - which also included a few people on horseback - delivered Christmas trees, nonperishable food and toys to those who may otherwise go without.

Investigator Joe Wistisen with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office recently received a Letter of Commendation for helping prevent a suicide attempt in May of 2021. K2Radio reports a young person was located at the edge of a cliff and was contemplating jumping. Investigator Wistisen climbed up to the person and within about 7 minutes, he had convinced them to come down. He made arrangements with appropriate resources, drove the individual there, and stayed past the end of his shift with them.

Cloud Kisser V, the newest of the Riverton hot air balloons, recently had its maiden voyage. The Riverton Ranger reports it will fly in events all over Wyoming and surrounding states.

And the Sheridan County Office of Emergency Management announced that the new explosives K9 will be named Scout. His name was picked by students in the county. Scout should arrive in Sheridan on January 2.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast since. She was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors of journalism and business. She continues to spread her love of science, wildlife, and the outdoors with her stories. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
