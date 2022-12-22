Thursday, December 22

Santa, an elf, and the Grinch recently jumped aboard a horse-drawn wagon to deliver Christmas cheer to 31 families in Park and Big Horn counties. The Powell Tribune reports the group - which also included a few people on horseback - delivered Christmas trees, nonperishable food and toys to those who may otherwise go without.

Investigator Joe Wistisen with the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office recently received a Letter of Commendation for helping prevent a suicide attempt in May of 2021. K2Radio reports a young person was located at the edge of a cliff and was contemplating jumping. Investigator Wistisen climbed up to the person and within about 7 minutes, he had convinced them to come down. He made arrangements with appropriate resources, drove the individual there, and stayed past the end of his shift with them.

Cloud Kisser V, the newest of the Riverton hot air balloons, recently had its maiden voyage. The Riverton Ranger reports it will fly in events all over Wyoming and surrounding states.

And the Sheridan County Office of Emergency Management announced that the new explosives K9 will be named Scout. His name was picked by students in the county. Scout should arrive in Sheridan on January 2.